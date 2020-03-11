Corpn. to maintain alert against bird flu

Kozhikode

11 March 2020 00:20 IST

Chicken, pet stalls within 10-km radius of affected areas ordered shut

The councillors of Kozhikode Corporation have been directed to actively participate in the Health Department’s efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza and novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the city.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran issued the direction at the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday in the wake of complaints from the Chief Veterinary Officer about councillors not cooperating with health officials who visited various wards to cull birds.

Health Officer R.S. Gopakumar said he was stopped from culling birds in one farm by its owner, who demanded that the birds could not be killed unless they were tested positive for avian influenza.

Later, the Mayor said all possible steps were being taken and the health wing of the Corporation was working in full swing to prevent the spread of the disease. The Health Officer said all pet birds within one kilometre radius of the place where the disease was spotted were being culled. Chicken and pet stalls have been ordered to be closed within a 10-km radius for the sake of surveillance.

Well-cooked chicken

Meanwhile, it was safe to eat well-cooked chicken sold at restaurants, he added.

He urged them not to panic over the mass death of birds as the rising temperature was one of the reasons for it.

However, the samples of every dying bird were being collected and sent for testing. So far the test results had been negative for flu in all such birds, he added.

Water crisis

A large number of councillors demanded immediate action with regard to the water crisis experienced in many parts of the city recently. They pointed out that the Kerala Water Authority’s supply was disrupted in some parts, while water from pipelines was being wasted elsewhere. The Mayor said the strike by KWA contractors, who had not received their payment for a long time, was the reason for the crisis and promised he would take up the issue directly with the Minister for Water Resources.

Street lights

The councillors also protested against the delay in work related to the conversion of street lights into LED, undertaken by the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation.

IUML councillor K.T. Beeran Koya said the work was too slow and the light was not bright enough in places where the conversion had already been completed. BJP councillor Satheesh Kumar too raised a similar complaint.

Mr. Raveendran said the delay was due to the additional fitting of equipment to control voltage fluctuation and that the 15-watt bulbs initially fitted were now being converted into 20-watt and more.

Ban on channels

The Council passed an adjournment motion against the Central government’s 48-hour ban on two Malayalam television news channels in connection with their broadcast during the recent Delhi riots.