KozhikodeKozhikode 14 September 2020 19:39 IST
Corpn. to honour volunteers
Updated: 14 September 2020 19:39 IST
The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to honour all the volunteers, who have helped in the management of the COVID situation in the city, with certificates. Some of them have registered in the Civil Defence force. A list of such volunteers has been collected through the Fire and Rescue Services Department. The list will be finalised at the council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
