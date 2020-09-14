Kozhikode

Corpn. to honour volunteers

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to honour all the volunteers, who have helped in the management of the COVID situation in the city, with certificates. Some of them have registered in the Civil Defence force. A list of such volunteers has been collected through the Fire and Rescue Services Department. The list will be finalised at the council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

