Corpn. squads prevent six illegal constructions

02 September 2020 00:36 IST

Building activities carried out during continuous holidays : Secretary

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s special squads to check unauthorised construction during the long holidays have been able to stop six construction activities in five days.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that the squads had received six complaints from different parts of the city, all of which had been addressed. “We have asked the parties concerned to withhold the construction for a few days and that the legalities will be dealt with once the corporation office resumes operations after the holidays”, he said. The squads, each of which consists of an overseer and an assistant engineer, were deployed in view of the possibility of rampant construction activities during the continuous holidays on account of Onam. “This has happened in the previous years. They take advantage of the holidays when all government offices are closed and the officials are unavailable”, the Secretary said, explaining the reason behind the formation of the squads. The squads were on duty on all the six days from August 28 to September 2.

Mr. Francis said that the number of unauthorised constructions was considerably fewer this year owing to the general crisis in the construction sector.

“We have got help from the ward councillors who are the ones who get informed at first by local people. Besides, the health squads that were already in action owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation were also instructed to report if they came upon any illegal activities”, the Secretary said.