Corpn. mulls rehabilitation of Sathram colony residents

They will not be evicted in haste, says Deputy Mayor

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will not evict residents of the Pootheri Sathram Colony in haste, and the civic body will consider rehabilitating them, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed has said.

He was reacting to a submission by councillor S.K. Aboobakker regarding the notice served on residents of the colony recently, asking them to vacate their quarters immediately, at the meeting of the corporation council on Wednesday.

Mr. Aboobakker said that the 33 families in the colony, located near the corporation stadium, were financially backward and suggested the corporation build them homes under LIFE Mission.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis pointed out that the notice served by the corporation recently was part of a legal procedure as all people, except five families, in the colony were illegal residents who did not vacate the staff quarters even after they retired.

Opposition councillors K. Moideen Koya and K.C. Shobhita also demanded an alternative facility before evicting the residents of the colony.

The Deputy Mayor said that the issue would be discussed in detail.

COVID spread

Councillor V.K. Mohandas demanded immediate action to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

He said that people who visit public places with families, especially on holidays, did not adhere to the COVID protocol, and there was no mechanism to control them. The Corporation Secretary listed the activities carried out by the Corporation to control the spread of the disease and stated that public cooperation was essential to implement them.

Councillor N.C. Moyinkutty spoke about the traffic congestion at Mankavu Junction that needed immediate solution, while some others brought up similar issue at Palazhi due to the traffic in front of HiLite Mall.

The Deputy Mayor suggested an immediate meeting of the traffic advisory committee to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, possibilities of a flyover as a permanent solution to the issue would be discussed with the Public Works Department, he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Mayor denied permission to an adjournment motion by K.C. Shobhita.

She wanted to highlight the gaps in fund allotment by the State government, which, the Deputy Mayor said, had already been brought to the attention of the government, and that the response was positive.

Mayor Beena Philip was absent at the council meeting as she is in quarantine.