Corpn. launches project to identify extremely poor

Special committees formed in all wards to identify beneficiaries

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has launched a project to identify the extremely poor in the city. The beneficiaries will be identified based on parameters such as the availability of food, health, income, and mode of residence.

Special committees that consist of 20 to 30 members have been formed in each of the 75 wards for this purpose. The committees are headed by the councillors of the respective wards while the ward coordinators are the convenors. The committee consists of anganwadi workers, Asha workers, Kudumbashree ADS, SC promoter, RRT representatives, palliative volunteers, residents’ association representatives, representatives from the employment guarantee schemes, political parties and convenor of the health and sanitation committees in each ward. They will have to undergo mandatory training to acquire the skills to identify the extremely poor.

The training for the members will be held separately in Elathur, Beypore, Cheruvannur, and the city (Tagore Centenary Hall) on December 6, 7, and 8. The coordinators were trained on Thursday. Schemes will be developed for the identified beneficiaries.