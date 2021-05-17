Corpn initiates steps to check waterlogging in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

17 May 2021 22:48 IST

Mayor chairs meeting of departments, agencies

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has initiated steps to check waterlogging in various parts of the city during the forthcoming rainy season. A meeting of all parties concerned including the newly elected MLAs, District Collector, Deputy Commissioner of Police and chairpersons of various standing committees, chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Monday, sought the cooperation of all departments in averting the waterlogging in the city.

The Public Works Department has been asked to execute a project to clear the silt in all drains along the roads under it. The National Highways Authority of India too has been asked to clear the clogging in the culverts along the NH Bypass. The irrigation department has been entrusted with designing a project to de-silt and deepen the Kallai river, while the Department of Harbour Engineering has been entrusted with desilting the estuaries and the parts of the drains near the shore. The Department of Minor Irrigation has been entrusted with clearing the garbage in B.K.Canal and to ensure its smooth flow into Kallai river.

A joint team of all department heads will visit the places known for waterlogging in the past and will take necessary steps to avert it, on war footing. A committee consisting of ward councillor, village officer and an official in the corporation, has been formed to solve the rain related issues in every ward.

Advertising

Advertising