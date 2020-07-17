Corpn. gives back documents to housing beneficiaries

Kozhikode

17 July 2020 22:55 IST

Papers were retained at civic body’s office for past 10 years

The Kozhikode Corporation has started giving away the property documents to those who were rehabilitated under the Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme (IHSDP) in different parts of the city. The first set of documents are being distributed to those who had given up their properties for the approach road of Kothi bridge and were later rehabilitated under the IHSDP.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Friday gave away documents to five families among the total 62 at Kothi. The rest will be given away in the ward soon.

T.K. Prakashan, Kudumbashree project officer of the corporation said that the civic body had purchased the land and distributed it among the evicted and later built houses for them under the programme, under the condition that the ownership of the plots and houses will not be transferred for 10 years.

The documents were kept at the corporation office for this duration and is being given back now.