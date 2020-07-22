Corpn. Council passes 100-point agenda in just 15 minutes

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation had one of its shortest council meetings on Wednesday, when a 100-point agenda was passed within 15 minutes.

The meeting was cut short in view of the volatile situation in the city owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran noted that despite stringent restrictions, crowding in public places had become the order of the day. He directed councillors to hold meetings with merchants in each ward to find a solution to the issue.

In the absence of discussions, the proposed motions in the meeting have been postponed to the next meeting.

On the previous day, massive SARS-CoV-2 tests were conducted at the corporation office and Puthiyara. At the corporation office, 249 persons, including a large number of councillors, had undergone the test, and the results were all negative. However, five out of the 201 persons tested at Puthiyara turned positive for the infection. Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said they were all primary contacts of a person who had tested positive earlier. Puthiyara is one of the 16 containment zones in the city. The remaining councillors underwent the test on Wednesday.

The council meeting was held at the Town Hall for the first time, since Tagore Centenary Hall, which was the venue of the meeting since the outbreak of the pandemic, has been converted into a transit point for people coming from other countries.