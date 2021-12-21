Corpn. council has no achievement to show: UDF

Satheesan to inaugurate protest against slow pace of development in civic body

The UDF councillors of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation have alleged that the present council was far worse than the previous one in matters of executing developmental activities.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita said that the new council had nothing to show as an achievement a year after it came to power and that no developmental activity had taken place in any of the wards in the past one year.

The corporation had come up with a hygiene protocol and had been holding training classes one after another. The officials were always occupied in these classes or some other work associated with it, that had nothing to do with their actual job.

As a result, they had been unable to complete their actual job, Ms. Shobhita said, pointing out that the revenue inspectors had not been able to collect more than 20% of the taxes so far.

The waste-to-energy plant that was announced much earlier, had reached nowhere. In fact, waste dumping had now reached the gate of Njeliyanparamba and may soon spill over. Other local bodies, such as Mavoor panchayat had built many homes for the landless and homeless people under the PMAY scheme. Here, the corporation had not even been able to identify land for the purpose, Ms. Shobhita said.

The “never ending” renovation of the corporation office was also raised at the press meet.

Ms. Shobhita said that the estimated cost was ₹9 crore in the beginning. But now, the corporation had spent more than ₹19 crore with no result to show. “There is a need to check the quality of the work done also. The designs are unscientific and not adequate for the employees, who are struggling to fit into the facilities provided”, Ms.Shobhita said.

The incomplete work of automated street lights under KEONICS was also brought up. The councillors still have to point out which lights were not functioning, even though the company claimed that it would be detected automatically.

Ms. Shobhita questioned why the LDF-led corporation did not pressure the LDF-led State Government to return the money it had lost as the government withdrew the pension funds and SC/ST funds from the corporation’s accounts. IUML council party leader K.Moideen Koya said that despite many unauthorised buildings coming up, the corporation was losing its cases in the court. He also questioned the lack of action in connection with the closing down of Mahila Mall. “However, the loans taken by the Unity Group that ran the Mahila mall, may soon be written off”, he said.

The UDF is organising a protest against the slow pace of development on January 22. Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, will inaugurate the protest at 10 a.m.