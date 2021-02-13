Kozhikode

Corpn. council approves amended schemes

The Kozhikode Corporation Council, at a special meeting on Friday, endorsed the amended schemes of the annual plan for the city.

The meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip, also approved 30 projects conceived by various standing committees of the Corporation Council.

The newly-appointed corporation secretary K.U. Binu was also present.

