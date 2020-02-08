Corpn. civil works in limbo

With civil contractors refusing to take up any more projects, the Kozhikode Corporation is struggling to complete works under its annual project plan.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis has said that the contractors were unable to get their bills cleared due to the treasury ban, which, in turn, was affecting pending works.

Bills worth ₹15 crore

At a recent protest, the Kerala Government Contractors’ Federation had alleged that bills worth ₹15 crore that dated back 34 months were yet to be cleared.

With the bills failing to get encashed, the contractors faced a severe cash crunch due to which they could not take up more works.

“It was only recently that the contractors served a notice that they will not take part in tender proceedings. However, tender proceedings for all except a dozen projects under the plan have already been allotted. The crisis will arise in their implementation,” he said.

The Corporation has asked the contractors to complete works and submit bills, which would be cleared as the treasury ban was lifted.

‘A roadblock’

But, small-scale contractors who do not have enough money to complete work on a stretch usually complete one or two works, get bills encashed and then invest money in the next project.

The process had met a roadblock due to the treasury ban, said P.V. Jalaludheen, district president of the federation.

Treasuries in State

At present, the treasuries in the State pass bills only up to ₹5 lakh, which is sufficient for projects under smaller local bodies. But, for bigger civic bodies like corporations, most projects cost above ₹10 lakh.

As a result, corporations will lag behind smaller local bodies with respect to plan expenditure.

“We had completed 50% of the projects under plan fund by this time last year. This year, we have submitted bills for 48% of the projects, but they will not be encashed and hence the rest of the works will be in limbo,” said Mr. Francis.

Corporation funds

However, the Kozhikode Corporation will take steps to clear all dues for projects with its own funds by the end of March.

“We have to clear bills worth around ₹6 crore, which can be done with revenue from taxes and licences that are collected at this time regularly,” said the Secretary.