Corpn. budget puts focus on waste management

Waste management, health and hygiene received priority in the Kozhikode Corporation’s budget for 2019-20, presented by Deputy Mayor and finance standing committee chairperson Meera Darshak on Tuesday.

Ms. Darshak presented a surplus budget with a projected revenue of ₹684.93 crore and an expenditure of ₹674.10 crore. The funds under the Amrut project (₹195 crore), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (₹40 crore) and National Urban Livelihood Mission (₹10 crore) have also been included. The budget shows a surplus of ₹10.83 crore.

The session was chaired by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran.

The budget highlighted the plan to elevate the corporation to ‘Zero waste on land’ status and announced several projects to achieve this result. Funds have been set aside for the projects announced earlier, such as a plant to convert waste into energy at Njeliyanparamba, plant to process slaughterhouse waste at Kothi (₹50 lakh) and sewage treatment plant at the medical college (₹13.5 crore). Besides, ₹40 lakh has been allotted to set up CCTV cameras in various wards and along major roads to take action against those dumping waste in public places.

A sum of ₹30 lakh has been set aside to purchase electronic vehicles to collect waste from wards. Another ₹50 lakh has been set aside for a mini sewage treatment plant at the central market. In addition to the five comfort stations at Elathur, Puthiyappa, Chevayur, Beypore and the beach, work on which is already in progress, more will be set up in other parts of the city with the help of voluntary organisations.

Cleanliness drive

The Mayor’s Trophy for the cleanest ward and an extra ₹25,000 to each ward for cleaning is another proposal. A sum of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the purchase of two solar boats to be used in the Conolly Canal for cleaning it. A ₹50-lakh project has been proposed to construct a new building for the family health centre at Panniyankara.

A sum of ₹2 crore has been allotted to purchase medicines for various hospitals under the Corporation.

The plan to obtain ISO certification for the Corporation office was announced in the budget. The target is a ‘no-complaints’ office, by making all services available online. The council agendas will be digitalised.

A new canteen will be set up on the office premises for which ₹25 lakh has been set aside.

The old corporation office building will be converted into a museum. The offices housed in the building will be relocated into another three-story office-cum-shopping complex and service station, for which ₹3 crore has been set aside.

Discussion on the budget will continue on Wednesday.