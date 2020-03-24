Coronavirus: Moderate response to lockdown in Kozhikode district

Kozhikode district moderately responded to the Statewide lockdown enforced by the Kerala government from Monday night to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Private vehicles, including two-wheelers, were seen in large numbers on the city roads as well as State and national highways.

Law enforcers struggled to convince people who freely came out into the streets for minor reasons. Restricting the movement of people has become difficult even as the government adopted unprecedented measures. This was even after Section 144 of the Cr.PC was imposed in the district on Monday.

Provision stores, shops selling vegetable and fruits and pharmaceutical stores and petrol stations were open from Tuesday morning. Long queues of vehicles were seen at bunks.

Shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters from 6 p.m. on Monday itself.

The district administration has warned of tightening the clampdown on people roaming about in public places. More police personnel are being deployed at retail liquor outlets after an unpleasant incident at Vadakaka shop when the police had to chase a mob.

As of now, two persons in Kozhikode have tested positive for COVID-19. About 8,500 persons are under observation in the district