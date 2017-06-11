Cops lend a helping hand

The Police Department made arrangements to pick and drop students who came to appear for the entrance test conducted by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) here on Saturday in view of the hartal called by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the district.

The test was for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, national talent scholarship, and ICAR junior research fellowship.

The students and parents were picked up from the railway station and bus stands in KSRTC buses and police vehicles and dropped at the exam centres spread across the city. Quite a few people from other districts came by their own vehicles too.