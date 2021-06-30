Cops in action to de-stress youngsters through Chiri

Exclusive police helpline reaches out to over 5,000 schoolchildren across the State

Chiri (smile), an exclusive student helpline launched by the Kerala Police with a panel of trained psychologists, counsellors, and teachers has so far come to the aid of 5,582 schoolchildren in Kerala. At present, students from various north Kerala districts are leading the list of total beneficiaries who explored the helpline to bust stress.

“Within a year after the launch, we received another 5,030 calls seeking details of the scheme. The highest number of calls in both categories [1,629] was from Malappuram district followed by Kannur [1,592],” said V.P. Lakshmi, a police officer in charge of the service. She told The Hindu on Wednesday that mental stress in the context of online education was the main issue with most students.

There were also parents who contacted the helpline complaining about their children’s online game addiction. In such cases, details of callers were handed over to the district-level panels for speedy intervention. The panels contacted such students to offer psychological support free of cost. The helpline received 1,343 calls from Kozhikode district alone.

Officials with the State-level control room said they had the full-time support of 37 psychologists, 38 counsellors, 21 psychiatrists, and 51 teachers to reach out to needy children below the age of 18. This is apart from 290 trained Student Police Cadets to facilitate the follow-up support programmes, they added.

Considering the efficacy of the service, the police have kick-started an intensive online campaign through their social media pages to popularise the helpline — 94979-00200 — among more students. According to officials, those who have benefited from the service have emerged as voluntary promoters of the helpline.