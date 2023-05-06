Cops in action to counter drug trafficking by migrant labourers

May 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The anti-narcotic squad and the local police have begun efforts to track down an organised gang of migrant labourers who also work as synthetic drug carriers and sellers to earn easy money.

“There have been continuous inspections at camps of migrant labourers across the State subsequent to the seizure of smuggled narcotic drugs from some of them. There has been a change in their sale and smuggling strategies of late,” said a senior police officer with the narcotic cell. Their suspicious collaboration with inter-State truck drivers is under scanner at several locations, he said.

The enforcement wing of the Labour department is also keeping an eye on migrant labourers’ camps and other private accommodation facilities. The support of local bodies and residents’ associations has also been sought by the authorities in some villages where the population of migrant labourers is quite high.

“A few years ago, there was a special drive to gather the identity details of migrant workers to prepare a comprehensive database. It had helped in strengthening monitoring mechanisms and tracking suspected criminals. Now, efforts are on to continue with the enrolment drive to cover the maximum number of floating population,” said a Labour department official. He added that the data previously gathered had helped the police on several occasions quickly identify suspects in various cases.

A police officer who was earlier part of the District-Level Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force said the heightened vigil would expose criminals seeking refuge at migrant labourers’ camps after committing grievous offences in other States. There were two such incidents in which two absconding criminals were arrested from Kozhikode, he pointed out.

According to heads of some local bodies, the population of migrant workers witnessed a huge increase with the improvement of the pandemic situation and there should be improved efforts to monitor their illegal activities. The total number that stood at 30,000 a few years ago almost doubled with the reopening of the stalled construction sector and other similar fields recently, they pointed out.