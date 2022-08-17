Cops crack trickery behind alleged abduction cases in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation recently launched by the Kozhikode Rural police to track two youths who allegedly went missing following threats from gold smugglers’ racket, has come to fruition. Within a week after registering the case, the two who were earlier suspected to be held hostage by the smugglers’ gang were tracked down by the police with the support of the cyber cell.

“There were no incidents of abduction as propagated by a few local people. It was a planned fleeing to escape from financial liabilities. They confessed it in court during the voluntary surrendering procedures following police inquiry,” said a police officer who was part of the team. He also revealed that some close relatives of the youths were well-aware of the hideouts.

The suspicious missing of the two youths soon after the alleged murder of Kozhikkunnummal Irshad in the custody of a gold smugglers’ gang had shaken many. People believed that the youths were abducted following double-crossing attempts. Citing safety concerns, some of their close family members approached the police with an appeal to start an intensive search.

“After a couple of days’ search, we found that many of the local relatives were in touch with the missing youths. Though they did not admit it during the initial stage, the call records emerged as a strong evidence,” said a police officer from Nadapuram. As they themselves clarified that they were not abducted or tortured by anyone, the court allowed them to go home, he added.

The officer also made it clear that there were chances aplenty for summoning the two by other investigation agencies specialised in probing economic offences. “Though they deny any double-crossing attempt or job as carriers, they may have to give more clarifications soon,” he added.

Though the search for the two by the local police has been a success, the special investigation team (SIT) formed to trace Meppayur native Deepak, who went missing nearly two months ago, is still clueless about his location. His family had mistakenly cremated Irshad’s body thinking that it was Deepak’s mortal remains. The case was cracked following a DNA test.