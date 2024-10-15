Cooperatives are alternatives to new world order: Thomas Isaac

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said that the cooperative sector offers a viable and effective alternative to the new world order in which traditional labour systems are disrupted and platform economies dominated by large corporations create new vulnerabilities to disorganised and underpaid workers.

Speaking at the seminar titled ‘The Cooperative Sector in the Next Industrial Revolution’ in Kozhikode on Tuesday, he stressed the power of cooperation as an alternative to the growing concerns of the new industrial age. He highlighted the transformative role cooperatives could play in addressing challenges posed by the rapid changes in global systems and industries.

Mr. Isaac urged the cooperative movement to focus on digitisation, platform cooperatives, and the development of agri-industrial entrepreneurship.

The seminar was held as part of the 18th International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Asia Pacific Research Conference on ‘Cooperatives in the Next Industrial Revolution’, its first-ever international summit focused on the global potential of the cooperative movement in the upcoming industrial age, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The event, held in south India for the first time, is being organised by the ICA from October 15 to 18. It is hosted by the Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which is celebrating its centenary year, along with the Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIM-K), on the IIM-K Campus at Kunnamangalam. ULCCS holds the distinction of being the first ICA member from Kerala and the first primary cooperative from India to become a member of the ICA.

Mikel Lezamiz, former director of Cooperative Dissemination at Mondragon Corporation, Spain, made a presentation on the success of Mondragon, the world’s largest cooperative. “Mondragon’s early adoption of technologies such as robotics and its diversification strategies have allowed the corporation to achieve $1.2 billion in annual sales and grow into a movement of 70,000 employees,” he explained.

The seminar was moderated by Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University. Chairman of Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Rameshan Paleri, Asia-Pacific Regional Director of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Balasubramanian Iyer and National Cooperative Union of India Chief Executive Sudhir Mahajan were part of the panel.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan inaugurated the seminar later in the evening, while Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas presided over the event. Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK) Director Debashis Chatterjee delivered the keynote address.

