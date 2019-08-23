Cooperative society formed

A cooperative society has been formed here for the welfare of singers, percussionists, music directors, teachers, and anchors. Titled Kozhikode Musicians Social Welfare Cooperative Society Ltd., it will be opened by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran at the Kozhikode Town Hall on August 25.

A release said here on Thursday that the cooperative society was launched to mark the silver jubilee of the Musicians’ Welfare Association. Initially, musicians from Kozhikode district will be enrolled in the society, and those from other districts will be made members later. The society will try to bring about financial discipline among its members, the release added. The inaugural event will be followed by a musical programme featuring 60 artistes.