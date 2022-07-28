Cooperative law to be amended
A comprehensive amendment to the law governing the cooperative sector is on the anvil, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan has said. Opening the 20th anniversary of the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank here on Thursday, he said the draft of the legislation was ready. It will help curb irregularities in the sector.
