Cooperative Cultural Forum launched

Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh on Sunday launched Cooperative Cultural Forum (CCF), claimed to be the first ever cultural organisation of people working in the cooperative sector in the State.

Mr. Mukesh recalled his association with Kozhikode as an artiste, and with dramatist K.T. Muhammed in particular. “K.T. was a writer of superior talent. If he had been born elsewhere, he would have been considered on par with the world’s masters of drama,” he said.

Releasing the logo of CCF, MLA A. Pradeep Kumar said that the forum, which had been formed by the Kerala Cooperative Employees Union, was the one in which employees came together irrespective of their political lineages and religious identities. He called upon its members to make sure that its activities were not restricted to barriers of the cooperative sector.

“There are over 10,000 people working in the cooperative sector in Kozhikode district. The cooperative movement that began in England around two centuries ago has flourished in the State as a model for the rest of the country,” he added.

District Panchayat president Babu Parasseri and Chairman of Cooperative Urban Bank T.P. Dasan were present. The inaugural event was followed by a musical concert led by playback singer Sudeep Kumar.