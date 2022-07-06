Convince people of need for STP at Avikkal Thodu: Kareem

‘UDF, BJP disrupting development projects in Kozhikode’

CPI(M) central committee member Elamaram Kareem having a word with party district secretary P. Mohanan at an LDF meeting in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Mayor Beena Philip and Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahmed are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation should convince people of the need for a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Avikkal Thodu, CPI(M) central committee member Elamaram Kareem has said.

He was opening a protest programme organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) at the Tagore Centenary Hall here on Wednesday, alleging bid by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP to disrupt development projects in Kozhikode city.

Mr. Kareem said the civic body had proposed STPs at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu after a waste-to-energy plant was set up at the dumping yard at Njeliyanparamba, and transportation of sewage water became unfeasible there. At an all-party meeting held earlier, representatives of all major political parties were supportive of the plant at Avikkal Thodu. Some of them, however, turned against it later, Mr. Kareem said.

The CPI(M) leader said local residents should be made aware of the need for setting up the plant. “If repeated campaigns have to be organised for the purpose, it should be done. The Corporation should not bow down to threats from certain quarters,” he added.

Mr. Kareem also complimented the Corporation for acting against officials who were found guilty in the password leak issue. He claimed that some agents, retired officials, and real estate businessmen were trying to make money through corrupt ways, he said.