Conversion of parking space for commercial purposes still remains unchecked

August 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as motorists have a hard time in the city with shrinking parking space, some traders are still converting parking slots in front of shops for commercial purposes. Traders who were earlier served notices for violations are yet to rectify illegal alterations.

For several years, some shop owners have been using parking slots as additional spaces for displaying articles for sale. Mostly, owners of outlets selling textiles, fruits and vegetables, stationery, and food items are reluctant to abide by orders issued by the Kozhikode Corporation.

There are even shop owners who have enclosed such space in such a way to prevent the entry of vehicles. Customers who visit such shops on crowded streets are now in a situation to park their vehicles in distant locations after paying a parking fee.

“A few have reserved a portion of the illegally converted space to park the vehicle of the shop owner alone. Maximum utilisation of the available space is the true intention of the traders who pay heavy rents every month,” said P. Majeed, a headload worker in the city. He said that the traders are cunning enough to evade any legal action citing the low returns from the sales and the increasing rent.

In a series of field-level inspections carried out by the Fire and Rescue Services wing, the illegal conversion of parking spaces and fire exits had been found as a major safety threat. Though the majority of shop owners cleared the misused space at the fire exit, there were no takers to the directive to free up the parking space.

“It is the responsibility of the Corporation to find out the violators and categorise such buildings as unauthorised constructions. Only such a stern action will prevent others from attempting such tactics,” says P.B. Sandeep, a civil engineer from the city. He pointed out that the consumers too should come up with a list of such shops and submit it to the town planning department for spot action.

Fire and Rescue Services department officials said the details of inspections they carried out at various times in the city exposing the safety and construction rule violations are available at the collectorate for initiating appropriate action. According to them, the Corporation team can carry out a field-level check again based on that report for effective action.