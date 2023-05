May 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation is organising a convention at Nalanda Auditorium in the city at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to create awareness on ‘Navakeralam Vrithiyulla Keralam’ campaign of the State government. Rapid Response Team members, representatives of residents’ associations, cluster leaders, and campaign representatives, besides people’s representatives are expected to take part in the convention.

