Controversy over naming Jubilee Hall after freedom fighter Mohammed Abdur Rahiman

April 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

As the Kozhikode Corporation is planning to reopen the renovated Jubilee Hall at Tali on April 29, a controversy has erupted questioning the civic body’s motive in naming the hall after the freedom fighter Mohammed Abdur Rahiman.

District president of Bharatiya Janata Party V.K. Sajeevan has demanded the Corporation rethink the move, citing that it would violate the cultural ethos of the Tali region, which is known for its heritage in connection with the Tali Maha Temple. He also alleged that the civic body was executing the political agenda of the CPI(M).

The Jubilee Hall will hence be known as Mohammed Abdur Rahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall while the Kovoor Community Hall, which will be opened soon, is to be named after Krishna Pillai, another freedom fighter.

Mayor Beena Philip brushed aside the allegations, citing that naming the hall after Mohammed Abdur Rahiman was the greatest tribute the Corporation could give him for his contributions to the freedom movement. “He is a most respected person who fought against his own community to build a secular nation. How can someone bring up communalism in this case?“ the Mayor asked.

“The Jubilee Hall does not belong to any ward. It is a major landmark of Kozhikode as a whole,” she added.

Opposition leader at the Corporation K.C. Shobhita said that vested interests were trying to create divisions by propagating that the name of the hall is being changed, while in truth the name of Mohammed Abdur Rahiman is only being added to it. “The Corporation council had passed the agenda to this effect unanimously. Nobody questioned it then. It is not right to tarnish the image of a secular leader by dragging his name into such controversies,” she added.

The Jubilee Hall was constructed in 2000 to mark the Golden Jubilee of India’s Independence. The Corporation decided to renovate it in 2018 due to leaks on the roof, though the activity could not be undertaken until 2020.

The hall is being renovated at a cost of ₹7.2 crore based on a design prepared by the Department of Architecture of National Institute of Technology-Calicut. It resembles the architecture of the nearby Tali Maha Temple with a wooden grilled balcony around it. The renovated hall has a a dining hall on the ground floor and an air conditioned auditorium on the first floor that can seat 477 people. The renovated hall will be rented out for functions at a minimum amount of ₹82,200 and a maximum of ₹1.54 lakh depending on the usage of air conditioner, dining hall, and the hours needed.

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the hall at 5 p.m. on April 29.