Controversies not to affect front’s prospects: LDF

It says local body polls will see it improving tally in Alappuza

Allegations against the State government will have no bearing on the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) chances in the local body polls in the district, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] district secretary R. Nazar has said.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which bagged the district panchayat, a majority of block panchayats, grama panchayats, and two municipalities in 2015, is aiming to improve its tally even further. “The controversies are not going to have an impact on the LDF’s electoral prospects. People know the truth. We are not bothered about it,” Mr. Nazar told The Hindu.

He says the LDF will sweep the local body polls in Alappuzha by retaining district panchayat, winning a high number of block and grama panchayats, and at least five municipalities. “We are highlighting the good works of the LDF government and local bodies, where we were in power. The LDF is seeking people’s mandate to continue the development work. We are hopeful the voters will respond positively and give its mandate to the LDF,” the CPI (M) district secretary said.

Mr. Nazar says the United Democratic Front (UDF) joining forces, with the Social Democratic Party of India, Welfare Party of India, and so on, will help LDF increase its vote share. “The UDF’s stance has once again bolstered the LDF’s credential as a secular front. People will respond to the UDF’s alliance with these parties in the local body polls. The LDF is set to gain,” he says.