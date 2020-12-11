Control rooms to monitor hyper-sensitive booths in Kozhikode

120 vulnerable booths identified; 91 to be brought under webcasting

Three special control rooms will be opened in the district to monitor live feeds from web cameras covering hyper-sensitive polling booths. Of the 120 such booths, 91 will be brought under webcasting as part of the improved surveillance measures recommended by the State Election Commission.

The control rooms will be set up at the collectorate and the offices of the District Police Chiefs (Kozhikode Rural and Kozhikode City). The IT Mission District Project Manager will be the nodal officer for the surveillance initiative, which will be implemented with technical support from Keltron. The visuals will be handed over to the Election Commission.

Videographers will be deployed at other hyper-sensitive booths to capture crucial moments. Candidates or their parties can also appoint their own videographers. For that, they should obtain prior permission from the District Election Officer after remitting a fee.

Till date, the district-level monitoring committee, which was constituted to check violation of the model code of conduct, has received 10,097 complaints. Of them, 17 complaints are related to defamatory campaigns and misconduct against officials on duty. The State Election Commission will directly consider 10 of the 17 complaints. Seven other complaints have already been settled by the district-level committee.

To support the monitoring committee, five anti-defacement squads, including a district-level squad, have been deployed to track code of conduct violations. The squads operate on the basis of confidential complaints received through helplines and those noticed during their daily patrol.