Kozhikode

Control room for cattle farmers opened

The Department of Animal Husbandry has opened a control room against the backdrop of heavy rains, to aid cattle farmers. The control room shall be contacted on 0495-2762050 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said.


