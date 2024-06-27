Contract staff at NIT-C on agitation path against authorities

Around 170 contract staff engaged in sanitation, gardening and security jobs at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) are on an agitation path against the administration as their services are reportedly going to be terminated soon.

In a memorandum submitted to the authorities, they said that 65 people in these three sections would lose their jobs because of the contractor’s decision to change the maximum age of employment from 60 to 55. The services of 53 others in the security section could be terminated because of the new contractual provision that 30% of the staff should be ex-servicemen and 10% of them should be women. Thirty-four people in the sanitation section could lose their jobs as the staff strength had been reduced.

Thirteen people in the security section and four in the sanitation section could be rendered jobless because they do not have the required educational qualifications. They pointed out that in the current circumstances, it would be difficult to get new jobs. Most of them are aged above 55. They have been working under various contractors at the NIT-C for the past 14 years.

The Security and Labour Contract Workers Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and the Kerala Perennial Contract Employees Federation affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress have sent letters to the contractors highlighting the concerns of the employees. Meanwhile, the administration has reportedly asked office assistants and lab assistants to engage in cleaning work on the campus as waste management and cleaning have come to a standstill.

