Contests for local residents at Beypore Water Fest

The Beypore Water Festival, scheduled to be held from December 26 to 29, offers opportunities to local residents of Beypore to showcase their talent.

A number of competitions have been lined up, for which registrations will begin on Monday.

Anyone with access to row boats can apply for the Green Treasure Hunt, while expert oarsmen can compete in slightly bigger country boats. The entry in this category is for teams of two.

There are races for motorised boats too. Fibre boats with engine power less than 10 HP shall take part in the category.

Boat owners shall register for the competitions with fishing boats that are more than 80 feet in length as well as large in-board fibre boats. Besides, separate line fishing and net fishing competitions will be held before the commencement of the festival.

Registration is free, and there is no entry fee either. Other details will be provided at the time of registration.

Registration will conclude at 4 p.m. on December 15. Applications should be submitted at the festival organising committee office at Beypore. Contact 0495-2720012 or 9037468723.