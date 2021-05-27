Contempt petition moved against Kozhikode Collector

Alleged failure to act on representation seeking action against illegal constructions

A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Kozhikode District Collector for not complying with a court directive to act on a representation seeking action against illegal construction of check dams and other structures by a resort owner at Kakkadampoyil.

According to the petition filed by T.V. Rajan, general secretary, Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samiti, the High Court had in December 2020 directed the Collector to consider and issue appropriate orders on the representation against the illegal constructions. He pointed out that four check dams had been constructed on the stream flowing into the Iruvazhenji river without obtaining the required permission from the authorities. In fact, it posed danger to the schools functioning downstream.

The petitioner submitted that the Koodaranji village officer and panchayat secretary had also given reports against the construction of check dams. Despite the High Court directive, the Collector was yet to take action on the representation and, therefore, he had committed contempt of court, the petitioner alleged.