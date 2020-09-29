Containment zones a major point of contention at council meet

Arrangements will be made to distribute ration kits to the needy, says Deputy Mayor

The continuing containment zone status in a few wards for months on end was a major point of discussion at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Monday.

It was Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) councillor U. Abdurahman who first drew the council’s attention to difficulties faced by residents of Mukhadar ward, which has been a containment zone for almost three months. He said the rapid response team’s decision to revoke the containment zone status and instead declare micro containment zones in select areas was not implemented, as the district administration did not agree to it.

“The rapid response teams have been asked to take such decisions, but they are often kept out of the loop in major matters,” Mr. Abdurahman alleged, pointing out that the present arrangement would destroy the livelihood of Mukhadar residents who are mostly from poor financial background.

LJD councillor Kishan Chand demanded that ration kits be distributed to families in Kattuvayal colony who are in containment zone. IUML councillor Beeran Koya said more camps should be opened to accommodate COVID-19 positive persons from families with poor income.

Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak, who chaired the session in the absence of Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, said the issues would be brought to the notice of the district administration, and that arrangements would be made to distribute ration kits to the needy. Health officer R.S. Gopakumar said more first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) were being opened in the city to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

BJP councillor E. Prashanth Kumar’s demand to set up traditional cremation facilities at the Mavoor Road crematorium after its renovation led to a minor altercation between the councillors. Education standing committee chairman M. Radhakrishnan and health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj labelled it as an attempt to sabotage the renovation of the crematorium. The issue was settled after the Deputy Mayor promised a detailed presentation on the matter.

The civic body’s decision to extend lease for Gokulam Kerala FC to use the corporation stadium as its home ground also brought forth stiff opposition. Some councillors pointed out that the firm had not kept its part of the agreement to maintain the ground, and that it had not paid the rent dues fully and hence should not be given a second chance.

On the other hand, a few councillors maintained that the contract could be extended if the firm met the terms of the previous contract. The Deputy Mayor entrusted the superintending engineer to investigate the matter and submit a report at the earliest.