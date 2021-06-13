Container shipping a boost to MSMEs in Kozhikode and Wayanad

The Beypore port will see the end of a three-year-long stalemate, which had caused huge loss to entrepreneurs, with the arrival of the first container vessel.

First vessel to arrive at Beypore on June 22

Entrepreneurs in small-scale industries sector are delighted over the decision of some of the prominent container shipping companies to resume operations at Beypore Port taking advantage of the State government’s latest coastal shipping promotional programmes and the initiatives to settle labour issues. With the arrival of the first container vessel on June 22, the port will witness the end of a three-year-long stalemate, which had caused huge loss to entrepreneurs.

“The Chief Minister himself has intervened to settle labour issues which had crippled the functioning of the port and trouble-free goods movement. As of now, there are two prominent liners ready to star their operations to Beypore,” said M. Adburahiman, district president, Kerala Small Scale Industries Association. He added that container movement between domestic ports would largely come to the benefit of footwear industry of Kozhikode and spice sector of Wayanad.

According to Mr. Abdurahiman, the improved connectivity between various domestic ports in India would equally be a boost for exporters and importers in Kozhikode district. “The modern wood chipping machines manufactured here for the furniture industry are very popular in other States. With the resumption of container service, industrial units in the sector will definitely witness an increase in business. Same is the case with many other such small industrial units,” he pointed out.

For importers, the purchase of affordable and quality construction materials from other States and their timely shipping for wholesale traders here will become an easy task. Merchants who deal with the large-scale trade of cement and tile products are expecting a huge fall in the existing road transportation cost with the resumption of the container shipping service. Similarly, agro-entrepreneurs believe that movement of foodgrain and agriculture produce between various States will also become a less expensive affair.

According to District Industries Centre data, there are nearly 11,500 registered industrials units in Kozhikode district alone with an investment of ₹819 crore under the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) category. Many of these small and medium industries are likely to benefit from container shipping operations.

Nearly 45,000 workers are directly or indirectly part of such ventures, which are going through a crisis with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest move will be a relief for many, apart from the already declared 17 specific measures, including extension of moratorium and one-time settlement benefits.