Consumerfed launches portal for home delivery of products

10 May 2021 18:12 IST

Trial run of system to get under way in Kozhikode district soon

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers' Federation (Consumerfed) has entered the online market with the launch of its web portal www.consumerfed.in here on Monday. Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed launched the portal in the presence of Consumerfed Chairman M. Mehaboob and Administration Manager P.K. Anil Kumar.

The portal is being launched especially to cater to the needs of consumers who stay indoors during the lockdown. All products of Triveni supermarkets will be available in the portal and will be delivered on the doorsteps within 24 hours of ordering. The cash-on-delivery system is being followed in the initial stage. However, online payment facilities will be set up soon. There is no change in prices, but a delivery charge of ₹30 will be levied within 3- kilometre radius of the stores and ₹5 extra for every two kilometres after that, Mr. Mehaboob said.

The delivery is being carried out in collaboration with logistics company Dugo. The trial run will begin based on 14 Triveni supermarkets in Kozhikode district and will extend to Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts soon.

The Consumerfed had already started home delivery of goods from Triveni supermarkets and Neethi medical stops based on orders received on WhatsApp. Mobile Triveni stores are now available in rural areas, especially to reach out to containment zones.