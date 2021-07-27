Construction worker wins ₹10-crore lottery

Kozhikode

27 July 2021 19:33 IST

The search for the winner of the first prize of ₹10 crore of the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Lottery ended on Tuesday after a construction worker, P.P. Shiju from Thiruvallur village in Vadakara of Kozhikode district, submitted his prize-winning ticket at Canara Bank.

The State Lottery Department had announced the Kerala Life Vishu Bumper Lottery in Thiruvananthapuram last week. In the lucky draw, it was found that ticket number LB 430240 was sold by Beekay agency in Vadakara.

However, the winner was not identified. A section of local press went to town that a vegetable vendor in Vadakara had won the bumper prize. But he denied those reports.

Shiju, who regularly buys tickets, had previously received consolation prizes. This was the first time he won the first prize with a whopping sum.

Each ticket is priced at ₹250.