Construction work at Usha School: panchayat authorities to meet Kozhikode District Collector

February 06, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Functionaries of Panangad grama panchayat are planning to meet District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy soon to discuss the controversy related to construction work at Usha School of Athletics run by P.T. Usha, former athlete and Rajya Sabha MP, at Kinalur near Balussery in Kozhikode.

Ms. Usha had claimed at a press meet in New Delhi on Saturday that illegal work had been taking place on the 30 acres allotted to her athletics school. She said they had been approved by the local grama panchayat. The work was reportedly put on hold after she approached the district administration. The land has been given on lease to the school by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Denying the allegations on Monday, grama panchayat president V.M. Kuttykrishnan said the work was to lay a pipeline to provide drinking water to around 20 families staying in the nearby Kanthalad hillock. He added that the work was not illegal as claimed by Ms. Usha.

Sources said the work was being taken up on a road being used by the families for many years, which was near a synthetic athletic track and hostel of the school. The panchayat authorities claimed that the road belonged to the local body. The families are solely dependent on natural sources for their water requirements. In summer, they dry up, and people face acute water shortage.

Local residents said that earlier around 50 families used to stay in the area. Around 30 of them relocated because of water scarcity. To address the plight of the remaining families, a pipeline was sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

However, when the work began recently, the panchayat authorities were told by the KSIDC to immediately stop it.

“It is learnt that the District Collector has issued orders to stop the work. I am planning to meet him on Tuesday to discuss the matter,” said Mr. Kuttykrishnan. The athletics school management, however, is of the view that the above-mentioned road does not come under the land allotted to it on lease.