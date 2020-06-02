Construction sector heading for crisis

The construction sector in Kozhikode district is heading for a crisis with the large-scale return of migrant labourers. Apart from the 10,000 who have returned to their home States, another 40,000 are awaiting a slot in special trains.

Labour Department officials said the total number of migrant labourers who had stayed back in Kozhikode as per the latest figures was around 60,000. They mainly include labourers from West Bengal and Odisha.

The return of workers is likely to affect the completion of various road-widening works and other development projects in Kozhikode. They will include works tendered by the Public Works Department and those pending in local bodies. Though contractors hope to substitute migrant labourers with the native workforce, it may take time for work to get back on track.

A contractor in the field of small-scale housing projects said concreting and plastering of many urban houses and flats were pending. A possible hike in labour charges too would happen soon, he said.

Meanwhile, for some labour contractors, the return of migrant labourers has been a relief as they had to meet the daily expenses of workers and ensure their safety following the directives of the district administration.