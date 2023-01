January 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

An action council of people’s representatives and local residents staged a hunger strike near the Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch of the national highway on Sunday seeking the construction of an underpass on the road at Parammal. The protesters alleged that there was no option for easy road crossing between the Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch. Only an underpass would address the issue that should be realised at the earliest, they said.