Construction of roadside guest house begins
Karassery grama panchayat president V.P. Smitha inaugurated the construction work for a roadside rest house at Odatheruvu Madampuram on the Koyilandy-Edavanna State highway on Wednesday. The building is being constructed at a cost of ₹43 lakh by the Haritha Kerala Mission and Sanitation Mission.
