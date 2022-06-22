Kozhikode

Construction of roadside guest house begins

Karassery grama panchayat president V.P. Smitha inaugurated the construction work for a roadside rest house at Odatheruvu Madampuram on the Koyilandy-Edavanna State highway on Wednesday. The building is being constructed at a cost of ₹43 lakh by the Haritha Kerala Mission and Sanitation Mission.


