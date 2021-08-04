Construct compound wall for campus, say medicos

KOZHIKODE

04 August 2021 00:01 IST

Premises of quarters have become hotspot of anti-socials, says students’ union

The students’ union of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has urged P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, to take steps to complete the construction of a compound wall for the campus.

In a letter to the Minister, union chairman Shawn M. Thomas said on Tuesday that the students and residents of the staff quarters had been facing serious issues due to the lack of the compound wall. He said the campus had become a hotspot of anti-socials, bike thieves and trespassers.

In just a month, six instances of attempt to assault women had been reported. Five motorcycles were stolen from the parking slot of the men’s hostel. These vehicles had not been tracked as yet. The residents of girls’ hostels had been facing instances of exhibitionism. Despite lodging complaints with the police and local authorities, dumping of waste in the campus continued. The area lacked proper streetlights as well.

Mr. Thomas said that the even five years after getting administrative approval for the construction of new hostel buildings, work had not begun. The existing buildings were decades old. There need to be two hostels, one for undergraduate students and another one for house surgeons, on the campus. Mr. Thomas said that the Minister had promised to take up the matter with officials.

Meanwhile, Mr. Riyas handed over seven ventilator machines, donated by the Kozhikode District Panchayat, to the medical college authorities. According to sources, this is part of the panchayat’s comprehensive COVID containment measures.