Constitution of India is facing death threat now: Kerala Minister Riyas

The Minister says there are attempts to endanger the secularistic values and the concept of fraternity in the country

January 26, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

 The Constitution of India is facing a death threat now with a strange increase in the attempts to suppress our secularistic values and the concept of fraternity by people who are responsible for safeguarding it, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Addressing the media after the 75h Republic Day celebrations at Vikram Maidan in Kozhikode on January 26, the Minister claimed that the country was going through a strange situation where the practice of treating every religion equally was found to be neglected.

“Attempts to weaken the federal system should be opposed by all citizens in their efforts to uphold the constitutional values. India can stand out only if we can continue to safeguard these values,” said Mr. Riyas. He also pointed out that the cooperation of Union and State governments respecting the true spirit of federalism was crucial for the nation’s progress.

Earlier, Mr. Riyas hoisted the national flag and reviewed the Republic Day parade. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) Arvind Sukumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Paliwal, M.K. Raghavan, MP and Mayor Beena Philip were present.

The ceremonial parade drew the participation of 28 platoons led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kozhikode rural) Ankit Singh. Students who won the Ujwala Balyam award for their outstanding skills in various fields were also honoured on the occasion.   

