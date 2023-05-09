Conolly Canal cleaning drive from Friday, CWRDM to examine water quality

May 09, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Centre for Water Resource Development and Management (CWRDM) will be asked to examine water from the 11.2-km-long Conolly Canal that links Kallai and Korapuzha rivers in Kozhikode.

This is part of a mass cleaning drive, titled Mission Conolly Canal, to be undertaken by the Kozhikode Corporation, district administration, and the Irrigation department on May 12 and 13. Mayor Beena Philip said in a release on Tuesday that the canal was once used for goods transport. However, the waterbody was no longer in a good shape owing to dumping of plastic and other waste as well as the growth of aquatic plants such as water hyacinth. The cleanliness drive would be an attempt to recover the natural flow of the canal. Workers under the Corporation job scheme, health volunteers, and those part of the district disaster management response team would be involved in the project.

The canal would be divided into eight sectors, and officials from the district administration and Irrigation department and Corporation councillors would coordinate the cleaning work. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas would open the drive at Sarovaram Biopark on May 12, the release added.

This is going to be the second attempt to clear the canal of waste as voluntary organisations, residents’ associations, and several other agencies along with government departments and people from all walks of life had undertaken a similar exercise a couple of years ago. That attempt followed the disastrous floods of 2018 when the canal got filled to its brim and inundated nearby areas. However, follow-up steps were not taken up thereafter.

Now, efforts are on to develop the canal as a major waterway in the city by expanding its depth and width. Funds for the purpose are expected to be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Goods movement, flood control in Kozhikode city, and tourism development are the main objectives.

