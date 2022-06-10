Congress workers take out Collectorate march seeking CM’s resignation

Judicial investigation sought to bring truth to light

Congress workers trying to resist water cannons during their march to the Kozhikode collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode collectorate premises witnessed stormy scenes on Friday, with Indian National Congress (INC) workers resorting to a mass protest march and dharna seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the latest allegations against him by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling and dollar smuggling cases.

The attempt by the police to disperse the first batch of protesters using water cannons provoked many who tried to break barricades and later block the national highway. Some agitated workers were found shouting at the police for the “hasty act” at the very beginning of the protest.

The District Congress Committee claimed that the march was peaceful, but the police were using water cannons multiple times without any provocation.

Meanwhile, police sources said they acted quickly after some protesters attempted to unfasten the barricades and facilitate easy entry of party workers into the collectorate compound. They also claimed that officers on duty managed the situation peacefully despite provocative sloganeering.

Congress leader A.P. Anilkumar who opened Friday’s protest said a judicial investigation was the only reliable option to probe the latest allegations against the Chief Minister. He also said that there were deliberate attempts on the part of the government to suppress using police force.