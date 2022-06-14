Congress workers stage protests against attack on party offices in Kozhikode

Party activists take out march wearing black masks

Party activists take out march wearing black masks

The protest by Congress workers against the Chief Minister as well as attacks on party offices across the State allegedly by CPI(M) workers turned into a clash with the police in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Congress workers took out a march from the District Congress Committee office on Wayanad Road to Kidson Corner at Mananchira, wearing black masks and carrying black flags as a mark of protest. However, the police blocked them near Fathima Hospital, which led to altercations and fist fights. A few party workers were injured in the clash.

Earlier, there had been several attacks on Congress offices in various parts of the district. A petrol bomb was hurled at the Congress assembly constituency committee office at Perambra. The window panes, furniture, and doors of the office were damaged. There were no casualties.

Congress offices were allegedly attacked at Nochad near Perambra, Payyoli, and Edakkad. An attack was reportedly unleashed at Congress Assembly committee president Panott Aboobakker at Nochad. UDF workers alleged that DYFI activists were involved in the attack. The situation turned tense as the protesters were blocked by the police. Later, the Police assured party workers of action against those behind attacks on party offices.

Meanwhile, M.K. Raghavan, MP, condemned the attack on Congress offices in Kannur and Kozhikode. He said in a release on Tuesday that the beheading of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Congress office at Payyannur had hurt those who believed in democracy. Mr. Raghavan demanded that the CPI(M) leadership condemn such attacks.