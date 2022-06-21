Congress workers stage mass protests in Kozhikode

UDF activists take out a march to the District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode on Monday flaying the alleged attack on DCC president K. Praveenkumar while he was leading a protest at Feroke. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Congress workers on Monday organised mass protests in different parts of the district alleging that District Congress Committee (DCC) president K. Praveenkumar was purposefully attacked using water cannons during Sunday’s UDF march to the Feroke police station.

The protesters, who shouted slogans against the police, claimed that the DCC president was attacked without any provocation.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K.K. Abraham, who opened the district-level protest near the District Police Chief’s office in the city, accused the police of guarding criminals involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases by attacking innocent people.

Mr. Praveenkumar, who suffered a fracture on his left hand, underwent a surgery at a private hospital in the city on Monday. UDF leaders who visited him in the hospital said the fracture was a grave one and it took nearly three hours to complete the procedures before he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Traffic was interrupted on the city roads as a large number of Youth Congress workers turned up for the evening protests.