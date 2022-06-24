Congress workers protest in Kozhikode

Alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office at Kalpetta

Hundreds of Congress workers took out protest marches in Kozhikode on Friday evening to against that attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, allegedly by SFI workers at Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

They took out a march from the office of the District Congress Committee (DCC) to the office of the district police chief at Mananchira. Former DCC president K.C. Abu led the protests. The angry workers also burned tyres on the road.

DCC president K. Praveenkumar alleged that the DYFI and the SFI had degenerated into a ‘B team’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office was the biggest proof of that, he said. The DYFI and the SFI should be prepared to explain what Rahul Gandhi’s responsibility is in the buffer zone issue.

The CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have decried the attacks. If they are sincere in the condemnation, the perpetrators of violence should be expelled from the party, and the case should be taken up under the non-bailable section, and the accused should be arrested immediately, Mr. Praveenkumar said.