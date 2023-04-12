Congress will unite like-minded parties against BJP, says Tariq Anwar

April 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Congress will try to stitch together alliances of non-BJP parties in States and at the national level to bring down the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar has said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said 18 Opposition parties had come together to oppose former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as member of the Lok Sabha. “We will take all like-minded parties with us in this fight against the BJP. The process is continuing,” Mr. Anwar said.

Asked about the allegation raised by K. Muraleedharan and M.K. Raghavan, MPs, about they being sidelined in the party, the senior Congress leader pointed out that it was factually incorrect. He pointed out that Mr. Muraleedharan had attended the reception accorded to Mr. Gandhi in Wayanad on Tuesday. Mr. Anwar, however, said they should not cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of party discipline while airing their views before the media. “If they have any grievances, they are always welcome to approach us. As a democratic party, we allow them to express their views, but they should not cross the line, and do it in our internal forums,” Mr. Anwar said.

He said there was no deadline for the conclusion of the reconstitution of party committees. “We will have to take everyone into confidence. We will have to conclude it ahead of the general elections [scheduled for 2024],” Mr. Anwar said.

