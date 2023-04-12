HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will unite like-minded parties against BJP, says Tariq Anwar

April 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress will try to stitch together alliances of non-BJP parties in States and at the national level to bring down the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar has said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said 18 Opposition parties had come together to oppose former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as member of the Lok Sabha. “We will take all like-minded parties with us in this fight against the BJP. The process is continuing,” Mr. Anwar said.

Asked about the allegation raised by K. Muraleedharan and M.K. Raghavan, MPs, about they being sidelined in the party, the senior Congress leader pointed out that it was factually incorrect. He pointed out that Mr. Muraleedharan had attended the reception accorded to Mr. Gandhi in Wayanad on Tuesday. Mr. Anwar, however, said they should not cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of party discipline while airing their views before the media. “If they have any grievances, they are always welcome to approach us. As a democratic party, we allow them to express their views, but they should not cross the line, and do it in our internal forums,” Mr. Anwar said.

He said there was no deadline for the conclusion of the reconstitution of party committees. “We will have to take everyone into confidence. We will have to conclude it ahead of the general elections [scheduled for 2024],” Mr. Anwar said.

Related Topics

politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.