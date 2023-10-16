HamberMenu
‘Congress will highlight discontent against NDA, graft charges against LDF’

October 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

All-India Congress Committee general secretary Tariq Anwar has said that his party will highlight the discontent against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the alleged corruption charges against the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in the State.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he also expressed the hope that Rahul Gandhi would contest from Wayanad, his sitting seat. “Last time, we won 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala. This time, our target is to win all the 20 seats. If any of the sitting MPs don’t want to contest the elections, they can inform the high command... An anti-incumbency factor is there against both the Central and State governments,” Mr. Anwar said.

Mr. Anwar and Viswanathan Perumal, AICC secretary, were here to attend a camp organised by the Kozhikode district Congress committee for the newly elected block and ‘mandalam’ committee presidents of the party.

Asked about poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu attending the political affairs committee meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Mr. Anwar said that he had been attending meetings not only in Kerala, but in other States as well.

